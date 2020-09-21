Carolyn Sedore Rayboun
Tallahassee - Carolyn Sedore Rayboun passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at age 65. She was a lifelong resident of Tallahassee, and touched many lives, ranging from her musical colleagues and friends, to her love of Seminole sports, and her dear family and neighbors. Carolyn graduated from Florida High School in 1973 and went on to Florida State University where she was a proud member of the Marching Chiefs during her time there. She obtained her degree, summa cum laude, in 1977 from FSU's School of Music and went on to play the oboe throughout her life with many special groups, including the Tallahassee Winds, of which she was a charter member, performing as its second and later first chair oboist.
Carolyn loved her animals, loved to visit North Carolina and most importantly, loved her husband Bill, who shared her many interests and friends. She also found friends and fulfillment from work, including her many years with Bill at The Cobbler's Shop, and later with Bishop Engineering and the Florida Channel, where she worked until her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Louise Sedore; and her dear friend Jan Colbert. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband, William "Billy" Rayboun; her stepchildren, Kelley and Michael; her grandchildren Henry and Kathryn Rayboun; and her brothers-in-law Joe and Wayne, their many children and grandchildren. Also surviving are Mary Rae Ward, her friend and cousin; Mark Newton, her cousin in Tampa; and Vann Hickman, her cousin in Columbus, Ohio.
The family will hold a memorial service at Roselawn Cemetery on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Bill will greet visitors at the cemetery directly following the service. Gifts in memory of Carolyn may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements and memorial service (www.bevisfh.com
850-385-2193).