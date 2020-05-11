|
Carolyn Wedeles Fixel
Quincy -
Carolyn Wedeles Fixel, 95, of Quincy, Florida died at her home on May 8, 2020. Carolyn was born in Quincy on March 11, 1925, the daughter of Joe and Rosalind Brown Wedeles.
With the exception of time spent as a student at Stephens College and Northwestern University, Carolyn lived all her life in Quincy. She married Arthur R. Fixel shortly before he went overseas during World War II and remained devoted to him throughout the seven decades of their marriage until his death in 2014.
At the conclusion of World War II, Arthur and Carolyn settled in Quincy, where her family had been actively involved in growing and packing shade tobacco in Gadsden County for a number of generations.
Arthur and Carolyn had three children, all of whom grew up in Quincy. Once her children were in elementary school, Carolyn completed her college education at Florida State University and secured her teaching certificate. After the tobacco industry in Gadsden County concluded and her children were grown, Carolyn began a rewarding, fifteen-year teaching career. She taught high school English, Creative Writing, Public Speaking and Drama in both Leon and Gadsden Counties.
Throughout her life, Carolyn had many areas of interest, including community theater, gardening, bridge, golf, art, and travel. She was a literacy volunteer and an active member of the Amaryllis Garden Circle in Quincy for many years. Carolyn was an early supporter of the Gadsden Arts Center, as well as many local theater organizations in Quincy and Tallahassee. She was also a founding member of the Unitarian Church in Tallahassee.
Carolyn was a gracious host, generous to those in need and dedicated to her family and friends, many of whom were lifelong friends from Quincy. She also will be remembered for her authenticity, quick wit, and adventurous spirit.
In her later years, she was blessed to enjoy enriching relationships with each of her grandchildren, their spouses and her eight great-grandchildren.
She is survived by one daughter, Jeanne Fixel Wilson of Interlachen, Florida; two sons, Joe W. Fixel and wife, Janet of Tallahassee, and Arthur L. Fixel and wife, Deborah of Nashville, TN; six grandchildren, Sherry Kitchens (Michael) of Gainesville, FL, Irene Willard (Andy) of Rye, NY, Carolyn Merritt (Keith) of Durham, NC, William Fixel (Sarah) of Tallahassee, Mary Catherine Fixel of New York, NY and Hannah Fixel of Nashville, TN; and eight great-grandchildren, Avery and Victoria Kitchens, Mary Ellis and William Merritt, Raleigh and Arthur S. Fixel and Barrett and Carey Willard. Carolyn and all of her family have been blessed to have had Catherine Henry as a part of their family for nearly 70 years. Carolyn was predeceased by her sister, Rosalind.
Carolyn's family is grateful to Shanda Moore, Tracie Dudley, Yolanda Ray, LaTonya Roberts, Rose Hopkins and Omesha James for their care and devotion to Carolyn during her last years.
There will be a private family graveside service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gadsden Arts Center, 13 North Madison Street, Quincy, Florida 32351 or the Tallahassee Community College Foundation for the Joe Wedeles Scholarship Fund, 444 Appleyard Drive, Tallahassee, Florida 32304.
Arrangements will be handled by Charles McClellan Funeral Home, 15 South Jackson Street, Quincy, Florida, (850) 627-7677.
