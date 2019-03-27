|
|
Carolyn "Lynn" White, age 82, was in the insurance industry for approximately 60 years and worked at The Florida Association of Insurance Agents (FAIA) until the age of 81. During her tenure there she received a lifetime achievement award for the Florida insurance industry. Lynn was a resident of Tallahassee, Florida, and passed away on March 24, 2019 after a short illness.
Lynn was born in Potsdam, New York on 08/09/1936 to Peter and Margaret Skell. Lynn was a long time member of Grace Lutheran Church and was a life long Ohio State Buckeyes fan. She enjoyed college football and basketball, reading and working with her BBWE church group, and she graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree from Orlando College.
Lynn was preceded in death by her husband, Mit White and her son, Peter "Pete" Shafer. She is survived by her sister, Joanne Troth; daughters, Sharon Wine and Terri Massey; her 2 stepdaughters, Sharon White and Barbara Salzman; her 2 stepsons, Don and Brian White; 13 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Road. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at MeadowWood Memorial Park.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019