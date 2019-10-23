|
Carrie B. Hamilton
Greenville, FL - Mrs. Carrie Mae Blackshear Hamilton, 81, of Greenville, FL passed on Monday, October 14, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Shiloh M.B. Church, Greenville, with burial in New Zion Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Shiloh. Survivors include her daughters: Lender Hamilton and Lavonne (Ronnie) Spearman; son, Edward (Joyce) Hamilton; grandson raised as her own, Eddie Hamilton; sister, Essie Mae Davis; brothers: Cleveland (Flossie) Blackshear and Clarence (Leila) Blackshear; sister-in-law, Leila Blackshear and several other grand and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019