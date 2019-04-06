|
Carrie Bell Rumph
Quincy - Ms. Carrie Bell Rumph, 66 years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Quincy, FL. She leaves too cherish her precious memories: one son, Tavares Rumph, Panama City, FL, one daughter, Marzette Rumph, Hudson, FL, mother, Johnnie M. Harris, Quincy, FL, father, Earnest Miller, Sr. (Elaine), Quincy, FL, three brothers, Johnny Phillip Walker, Earnest Miller, both of Quincy, FL, Kenneth Miller, Tallahassee, FL, eight sisters, Carrie M. Murray (Earl) & Susie Harris, both of Tallahassee, FL, Joyce Weston, Quincy, FL, Sylvia Gilbert (Charles), Jacqueline W. Kelly, Audrey Murphy, all of Quincy, FL, Cassandra W. Gonzalez & Phebe Walker, both of Tallahassee, FL and 3 grands. Visitation will be from 2 pm - 6 pm, Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11:00 am., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Greenshade AME Church, 8152 Salem Rd., Quincy, FL with the place of burial at Church's Cemetery. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Rumph family
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 6, 2019