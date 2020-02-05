|
|
Carrie Mae Smith
Tallahassee - Carrie Mae Smith, 103, a homemaker transitioned Thurs. Jan. 30 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 1pm Sat. Feb. 8 at Flipper Chapel AME Church with burial in Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 3-7pm Fri. Feb 7. Survivors include her children: Jonas Holt (Annie), Josie Williams (Lyndon, Sr.); sisters: Wilma Colston, Geneva Taylor; grandchildren: Linda Holt Williams, Jonas Holt, Jr., DeAndrea Enzor (Kanton), Lyndon Williams, Jr. (Jawana); great grand: Jermaine Williams; great great grands: Lalia Williams, Aleah Jones Williams,TreSure Butler, Lyndon Williams, III; sister in law: Mariah Alford; special daughter: Linda Casson Colwell; God daughter: Jo Fox Curtis; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters. Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020