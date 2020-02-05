Services
Precious Memories Home for Funerals
2619 South Meridian St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
850-576-4144
Resources
More Obituaries for Carrie Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carrie Mae Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carrie Mae Smith Obituary
Carrie Mae Smith

Tallahassee - Carrie Mae Smith, 103, a homemaker transitioned Thurs. Jan. 30 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 1pm Sat. Feb. 8 at Flipper Chapel AME Church with burial in Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 3-7pm Fri. Feb 7. Survivors include her children: Jonas Holt (Annie), Josie Williams (Lyndon, Sr.); sisters: Wilma Colston, Geneva Taylor; grandchildren: Linda Holt Williams, Jonas Holt, Jr., DeAndrea Enzor (Kanton), Lyndon Williams, Jr. (Jawana); great grand: Jermaine Williams; great great grands: Lalia Williams, Aleah Jones Williams,TreSure Butler, Lyndon Williams, III; sister in law: Mariah Alford; special daughter: Linda Casson Colwell; God daughter: Jo Fox Curtis; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters. Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carrie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now