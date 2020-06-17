Dr. Carriemae Garnes MarquessTallahassee - Dr. Carriemae Garnes Marquess was born in Boston, MA, on January 13, 1920, the younger of two daughters, to John Henry and Wilhelmina Bates Garnes. Dr. Marquess entered eternal rest on June 14, 2020 at home in Tallahassee, FL.Carriemae completed her early education in the public schools of Boston and entered Florida A&M College in Tallahassee, FL. She graduated valedictorian in the class of 1941, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics and Institution Management from Columbia University Teachers College in New York in 1945 and a Ph.D in Foods and Institution Management at Iowa State College in Ames, Iowa in 1958.Dr. Carriemae Maquess, an icon at Florida A&M University (FAMU), served the institution for forty-one years, impacting the lives and careers of hundreds of young women and men. Her intellect, sincerity of purpose, demand for excellence, tough love, caring spirit, creative talents and dedication to FAMU characterized her career. Thus, she was appointed Professor Emeritus, awarded a 1987 University Centennial Medallion and honored as one of 100 most Distinguished FAMUans.Carriemae credits God's plan for her life's extensive journey through 100 years of fruitful living. It is her belief in His love and His promises that have undergired her work, service to mankind and her service as a faithful and dedicated member of the Tallahassee Church of God where she served as church pianist/organist for the past 70 years and as treasurer and member of the Board of Directors for many years.Carriemae had a flair for life and always tried to live to the fullest. She said, "It's important to live well and to give the absolute best to yourself, your family and your friends. Dr. Carriemae Marquess has been blessed and has unselfishly blessed many others.She leaves to celebrate her life a granddaughter, Elizabeth Marquess (Alexis Young) and a grandson, Michael Holt who were her devoted caregivers; and a host of other relatives and friends.Graveside Service will be 11 A.M. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, June 19, 2020 at Strong & Jones Funeral Home from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. followed by a wake service from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at Tallahassee Church of God, 1304 Central Street.