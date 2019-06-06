Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Tabernacle M.B. Church
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Conyers, GA - Cassandra Hope Keitt, 40, of Conyers, GA passed on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Tabernacle M.B. Church, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Saturday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1997. She was a CNA and had worked at Capital Regional Medical Center. Survivors include her husband, Charles E. Keitt; sons, Charles J. Keitt and Xavier Hope; step-son, Jerral Stuart; stepdaughter, Tiffani Keitt; step-granddaughter, Syriah Glover; father, Terry (Josie) Hope; step-father, John Bailey; sister, Felicia Jones; brothers, Christopher (Quana) Bailey, John Maxi Bailey; grandparents, Samuel and Natalee Barnes; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 6, 2019
