Services
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cassie Flowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cassie F. Flowers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cassie F. Flowers Obituary
Cassie F. Flowers

Quincy - Ms. Cassie F. Flowers, 102 years of age of Quincy, FL., departed this life on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in Quincy, FL.

Visitation will be from 2 PM - 7 PM, Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Mortuary, Quincy, FL. A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Williams Funeral Home Chapel on 1555 Pat Thomas Parkway, Quincy, FL with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL.

WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the FLOWERS family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cassie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now