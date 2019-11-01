Services
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
On October 26, 2019, her Guardian Angels finally convinced our beloved sister Catherine Bey to let them transport her Paradise.

She had suffered long from the effects of a major stroke, and the complications were too much for her to overcome.

Catherine never submitted to any of the trials her life dealt her; Being legally blind was no impediment to her excelling in a medical career; she was for more than 20 years a Monitor/Unit Clerk in CCU units in several Tallahassee hospitals; a critical position that her excellent relationship with the unit and other doctors, and the staff of other supporting units facilitated excellent patient outcomes and superior patient care.

She had many friends and associates, some of whom may have been unaware of her delight for music, her natural gift as a coloratura soprano, and her proficiency in the flute and band performance.

She was preceded into Paradise by the too early passing of her father, Thomas Peter Bey, her mother Vera Byrd Bey, her aunt Bertha B. Stewart, and her brother Samuel David Bey.

She is survived by brothers, Thomas Patrick Bey, Michael John Bey, her beloved friend Kathy Voyles and her family, many nieces and nephews and dozens of cousins.

A Memorial service will be held November 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown, 404 North Main Street, Gainesville, with a short reception after the service. In lieu of flowers, a donation is requested in her name to the , 2119 S.W. 16th Street, Gainesville, FL 32608. Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.

For further information, Williams-Thomas Downtown, 352-376-7556
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
