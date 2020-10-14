1/1
Dr. Catherine D. Jackson
Dr. Catherine D. Jackson

Gadsden Co. - Dr. Catherine D. Jackson, 66, a resident of Gadsden County, Florida, transitioned on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare in Tallahassee, FL. Graveside services will take place 12:00 PM (EST), Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Visitation will be Friday, October 16, 2020 from 2:00 - 6:00 PM at Reed & Hall Mortuary, 116 West Jefferson St., Quincy (627-5700).

She is survived by her mother, Edna Barnes; sisters: Pirginia Johnson (Willie), Barbie Jackson and Linda Gilyard; brother: Larry Bridges; and two godsons: Antonio Shaw and Demetrice Gee of Quincy, FL.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Reed & Hall Mortuary
OCT
17
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Sunnyvale Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Reed & Hall Mortuary
116 W Jefferson St.
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-5700
