Catherine Florence Obituary
Tallahassee, FL - Catherine Buoy Johnson Florence, 80, of Tallahassee passed in Miami Shores, FL on Monday, April 13, 2020. Graveside services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday in Oakland Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A native of Dothan, AL, Mrs. Florence was a retired cabin service attendant for Pan Am Airlines. She was a member of Tabernacle M.B. Church, involved in the Senior and Women's Ministries and the Music Ministry. Cherishing precious memories are her daughter, Vanessa B. Johnson; son, Barney (Vernita) Johnson; sister, Mary (Robert) Cain, four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
