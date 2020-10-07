1/1
Catherine Harris Boyd
1924 - 2020
Catherine Harris Boyd

Catherine Harris Boyd, 96, passed on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Graveside services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul Cemetery. Viewing is Friday 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born March 18, 1924 in Beaver Falls, PA, she was the daughter of Norflus and Nellie Lindsey Harris. She was predeceased by her husband, Audrey Boyd; parents, two sisters, Mayola Harris Robinson, Crystal and three brothers, William, Lesley and James. A former member of Triedstone Baptist Church, Aliquippa, PA, she served as Sunday School teacher, Nurse and Choir member. She also was a member of the Order of Eastern Star. She was a current member of St. Paul AME Church, Tallahassee, where she served as a Missionary, Choir member and Stewardess. She is survived by her daughter, Ellen Boyd Gibbons; son, Carl (Severa) Boyd; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Harris; nine grands; fourteen great-grands and numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements are entrusted to TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950) www.tillmanfh.com.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. Paul Cemetery
Send Flowers
