Catherine S. Fontaine, M.D. retired, 91, died Saturday, September 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her late husband Judge August S. Fontaine, her mother Agnes Silliman, her father Edward Silliman and her brother Edward Silliman.
She was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey on June 1, 1929 but grew up in Pennsylvania in the anthracite coal mining region. As a young girl, she dreamed of becoming a doctor. Her aspiration was ignited by reading about the plight of the American Indians and how the white man forced them out of their way of life into a life of poverty and ill health. After completing her undergraduate degree at Temple University, she attended Women's Medical College of Philadelphia which is now a part of Drexel University. She graduated from Medical School in 1954 and started her residency program in the north but knew in her heart that the idea of being called out in the middle of the night and driving in the snow did not appeal to her. For her final year of residency, she took a position at the V.A. Hospital in Coral Gables, Florida. At the V.A. Hospital she met her future husband, a University of Miami Law School student, working there in the Registrar's Office. He was the love of her life. They married and lived in Coral Gables, Gulf Breeze and finally settled in Tallahassee in 1962. She practiced internal medicine in Tallahassee until her retirement. When Dr. Fontaine retired, an outpouring of love was showered on her by her many loyal patients. They truly loved her and she loved them back.
Catherine Fontaine was a driving force in her day. While she never got a chance to work with the American Indians, she worked on many other social issues. She advocated for equal rights for all people and also for a woman's right to choose. In addition, she served as secretary on the Board of the Leon County Mental Health Guidance Center and was a regular volunteer at the Neighborhood Health Clinic which provided medical care for the poor. She also made frequent speeches to women's groups and made it clear that she would not be able to do it all without the help of her understanding husband and mother. Telling other working women that they can't expect to do everything themselves and that they should be grateful for their family support system is still very relevant today. She also expressed her values through painting and writing. As an artist, she created scenes of daily life and captured the beauty of nature. Her writings include many poems as well as a children's book, Have a Not for Christmas and Always, that teaches inclusion and ethics in verse accompanied by her own illustrations.
She is survived by her two daughters, Catherine Fontaine, M.D. of Dallas and Christine Taul (and husband, Mark) of Tallahassee; two grandsons, Stephen August Taul of Spokane, Washington and Spencer August Miller of Dallas, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, Big Bend Hospice or a charity of your choice
. A private burial was already held.