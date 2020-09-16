Our sincerest condolences to the family of Dr Catherine Fontaine. I am a second cousin who had the pleasure of spending time with Dr Fontaine and her family while living in Panama City, FL in the mid 1980's. After losing contact with Catherine over the years, I had hoped to contact her in the last two years. I am saddened to hear of her passing. I would have loved to reconnect with her. Rest in peace Catherine.

Mary Jo (Fatula) Collatos

Family