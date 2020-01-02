|
Cathy Marie Adkison
Tallahassee - Cathy Marie (Shankle Dale) Adkison, 62, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family and in the care of Big Bend Hospice, where she had been CEO for eight years.
Born on Jan. 15, 1957, at Neithrop Hospital in Banbury, Oxfordshire, England, Cathy was raised in Albany, Georgia, and graduated from Doughtery High School in 1975. She completed her Associate of Science in nursing at Darton College, now Albany State University, in 1978 and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Western Governors University in 2010.
Cathy was first and foremost a nurse. She considered nursing a calling and was immensely proud of her chosen profession and of her daughter who followed in her footsteps as a registered nurse. She started her career as a certified nursing assistant and spent more than 40 years working primarily for home health and hospice organizations with more than 25 years at the administrative level.
Before joining Big Bend Hospice as CEO in 2011, her leadership positions included senior vice president of operations for Alacare Home Health and Hospice in Birmingham, Alabama; vice president of operations, western region, for Covenant Hospice in Pensacola, Florida; director of regional operations for Covenant Hospice in Panama City, Florida; and administrator of Care South Home Health in Albany, Georgia.
A vocal champion for hospice care, Cathy served on the Executive Committee of the Florida Hospice and Palliative Care Association and on committees for the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. She was a visionary leader who excelled in helping Big Bend Hospice anticipate and prepare for industry changes. During her tenure, Big Bend Hospice celebrated its 35th anniversary and strengthened its reputation for excellent care and compassionate support. She led with a quiet strength, steady demeanor, and kindness. She was more than a CEO to her team; she was a friend.
In 2018, Big Bend Hospice honored Cathy with the inaugural Cathy Adkison Leadership Award, an annual honor given to an employee who embodies her compassion and excellence as a leader. She also received Big Bend Hospice's Jean Coyne Nurse of Excellence Award in recognition of her dedication and service as a registered nurse.
An avid reader her entire life, Cathy was an advocate for learning. She encouraged her staff to continue their education and set the example by seeking ways to further her own development. She was a Certified Hospice and Palliative Care Nurse and a Certified Home Care and Hospice Executive.
Cathy enjoyed life and encouraged everyone around her to do the same. She loved dancing, Mexican food and shopping at Target with her daughter and granddaughter. She was known for using old sayings including, "That's scarcer than hens' teeth," and when she wanted to encourage her team, she'd often remind them, "We're planting seeds." Instead of saying goodbye to her granddaughter, she always said, "Oodles of toodles." One of her staff's favorite memories is when Cathy, who was small in stature, dressed like an elf for the office holiday party.
Cathy is preceded in death by her father, Perry W. Shankle, of Albany, Georgia, a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, and her mother, Christa Erna (Schroeder) Shankle.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 11 years, Dan Adkison; a sister, Heidi Shankle, of Fort Pierce, Florida; a daughter, Katie Rae Fannin (Wesley) of Tallahassee; a stepdaughter, Emily Kathleen Adkison of Kalamazoo, Michigan; a stepson, Seth Adams Russell Adkison of Los Angeles, California; a special friend who was like a daughter, Faith Freel (Michael) of Panama City; and her grandchildren, who called her "Omi:" Perry Ann Lord, Claire Marie Fannin, Landon Lee Adkison, Henry Armani Adkison, Kyle Isaac Adkison, and Adalynn Ann Freel.
A celebration of Cathy's life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Capital City Country Club. Her family requests that attendees wear blue, which was Cathy's favorite color, and pearls, which she loved. Her family would like to thank Big Bend Hospice for their compassion, care, and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cathy Adkison Endowment for Hope at Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, 32308.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020