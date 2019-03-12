|
|
Cecelia "June" Wiley
Tallahassee - Cecelia June Wiley, a long-time resident of Tallahassee, died on March 7th, 2019 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Donalsonville, Georgia, to Lamar and Dixie Wiley, the oldest daughter of eight children. She graduated from James S. Rickards High School and received a Nursing Degree from Keiser College. June retired from the TMH Behavioral Health Center in 2008 as a Medial Records Transcriptionist.
June had a gentle personality and was kind and loving. She enjoyed listening to music, playing the guitar, reading, and researching family genealogy. She mostly enjoyed spending time with her family.
June is survived by two sons Michael Sean Van Zant (Kim) & John L. Williams (Amanda), and by three brothers and three sisters: Rick Wiley, Ray Wiley (Beth), and Ronnie Wiley (Kitty), Sue Patterson, Betty Jordan (Danny) and Barbara Johnson (Kent). She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Sherry.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences at: lifesongfunerals.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 12, 2019