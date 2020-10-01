Cecil Glen Bledsoe
Tallahassee - Glen Bledsoe, 77, of Tallahassee, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Madison, South Carolina on October 14, 1942 to the late Cecil Bledsoe and Hazel Murrell Bledsoe Howell. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Donnie and a sister, Janice.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann German Bledsoe; daughters, Pam Bledsoe and Dana Knox (William); step-daughter, Dawn Miller (Scott); grandchildren, Jessica Jance, Kaitlin Knox, Nathan Knox, Sydney Knox, Ashley Porter and Chase Miller; siblings, Lorine Trotter, Jo Ann Cruce, Bonnie Smith, Geraldine Grobe, Doris Pearce, Jackie Bledsoe and Wayne Bledsoe.
Glen was the co-owner of B&S Welding and enjoyed watching football, NASCAR and fishing.
A service will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Abbey Funeral Home in Tallahassee. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Big Bend Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com
