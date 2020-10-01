1/1
Cecil Glen Bledsoe
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecil Glen Bledsoe

Tallahassee - Glen Bledsoe, 77, of Tallahassee, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Madison, South Carolina on October 14, 1942 to the late Cecil Bledsoe and Hazel Murrell Bledsoe Howell. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Donnie and a sister, Janice.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann German Bledsoe; daughters, Pam Bledsoe and Dana Knox (William); step-daughter, Dawn Miller (Scott); grandchildren, Jessica Jance, Kaitlin Knox, Nathan Knox, Sydney Knox, Ashley Porter and Chase Miller; siblings, Lorine Trotter, Jo Ann Cruce, Bonnie Smith, Geraldine Grobe, Doris Pearce, Jackie Bledsoe and Wayne Bledsoe.

Glen was the co-owner of B&S Welding and enjoyed watching football, NASCAR and fishing.

A service will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Abbey Funeral Home in Tallahassee. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Big Bend Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Service
02:00 PM
Abbey Funeral Home and
Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Abbey Funeral Home and
Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abbey Funeral Home and <br>Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved