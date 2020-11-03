Cecile Bulecza
Tallahassee - Cecile Rita Bulecza, 88, passed away into eternal rest on Monday, November 2, 2020. She was born on May 29, 1932, in New Bedford, Massachusetts to Yvonne and Joseph Vallee. Cecile moved to Tallahassee, Florida in 1969, from Ludlow, Massachusetts.
Cecile graduated from Anna Maria College with a Bachelor degree in Music. She shared her knowledge and love of music by becoming a piano teacher. She taught piano students in Ludlow, Massachusetts, at the Keyboard Shop where she was co-owner, and then in Tallahassee, teaching from her home. At times, Cecile taught as many as 60 students weekly. She was known for her patience, kindness, and inspiration. She was also a member of the Tallahassee Music Teachers Association, where she served a term as President, and the Florida Music Teachers Association. Cecile often served as an adjudicator for state competitions. Upon retiring from teaching, Cecile worked at Budget Printing where she was a co-owner.
Cecile was a member of the Eastern Star, Rebekah Assembly of Florida, and the Lions club, serving as an officer in all these organizations.
Cecile loved arts and crafts, and shared her cherished creations with family and friends. She also loved puzzles and solitaire. She was a devoted wife and mother to four children.
Cecile was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Vallee; mother, Yvonne Bolduc; sisters Claire Auclair, Pauline Stanley, and Jeanne Ballard; and brothers, Fr. Gerald Vallee, and Armand Vallee; and her eldest son, Gary Bulecza (Linda), and two great-grandchildren.
Cecile is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Stephen F. Bulecza; sister, Marguerite Burton; eldest daughter Karen Tyre (Steve - deceased); son Daniel Bulecza (Susan); and daughter Cheryl Bulecza-Banks (George). She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. Per COVID-19 regulations in Leon County, the family will respect social distancing and facemask requirements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cecile's honor can be made to Shriners Healthcare For Children - Tampa, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Lifesong (lifesongfunerals.com
or 850/627-1111) is assisting the family with arrangements.