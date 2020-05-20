Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, May 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
4:00 PM
Southside Cemetery
Cedric D. Davis Obituary
Cedric D. Davis

Tallahassee, FL - Cedric Dean Davis, 48, of Tallahassee, FL passed at Hospice House on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Graveside services are 4:00 p.m. Saturday in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mr. Davis was employed in the lawncare industry. He was a lover of all sports, especially basketball and football. Cherishing precious memories are his wife, Valerie Gainous Davis; mother, Mrs. Lear Williams Russ; children: Cedric, Travis, Donquail, Ashley, Cedricka, Leagena and Destiny Davis; siblings: Corinza Russ, Sheila (Raymond) Morris, Debbie Wimberly, Jackie (Rodgers) Collins and his special "brother from another mother", Marquise Robinson; five grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 20 to May 21, 2020
