Cedric D. Knight
Cedric D. Knight

Havana, FL - Cedric Delawrence "CK" Knight, 47, of Havana, FL passed unexpectedly on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery (Glades), Havana. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Born in Quincy, Mr. Knight was a 1991 grad of Havana Northside High School. He served in the U.S. Navy for 11 years, including duty upon the U.S. Theodore Roosevelt ship. He had been a Leon County Sheriff's Department Correctional Officer and had served as the 2nd Fire Chief of the Greenshade Community Fire Dept. and member of the Support Posse, Leon County Sheriff 's Office. His love and memory will be cherished forever by his wife, Tiffany Allen Knight; son, DeMoraye Edwards; daughter, Tatyanna Edwards; father, Homer Knight; sister, Felicia Kenon; parents-in-law, Elizabeth (Leroy) Sasser and Ronald (Ruby) McCray; and numerous other relatives and friends. Cedric's mother, Nerline Allison preceded him in death.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery (Glades)
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
July 23, 2020
Tiff I send my Heartfelt Condolences and Prayers to you and your family. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Teresa Williams
July 23, 2020
RIP Cuz I will see you on the other side
Carldrek Herring
