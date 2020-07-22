Cedric D. KnightHavana, FL - Cedric Delawrence "CK" Knight, 47, of Havana, FL passed unexpectedly on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery (Glades), Havana. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Born in Quincy, Mr. Knight was a 1991 grad of Havana Northside High School. He served in the U.S. Navy for 11 years, including duty upon the U.S. Theodore Roosevelt ship. He had been a Leon County Sheriff's Department Correctional Officer and had served as the 2nd Fire Chief of the Greenshade Community Fire Dept. and member of the Support Posse, Leon County Sheriff 's Office. His love and memory will be cherished forever by his wife, Tiffany Allen Knight; son, DeMoraye Edwards; daughter, Tatyanna Edwards; father, Homer Knight; sister, Felicia Kenon; parents-in-law, Elizabeth (Leroy) Sasser and Ronald (Ruby) McCray; and numerous other relatives and friends. Cedric's mother, Nerline Allison preceded him in death.