Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Funeral service
Private
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Celia M. Matthews

Celia M. Matthews Obituary
Celia M. Matthews

Tallahassee, FL - Celia Mae Matthews, 87, of Tallahassee passed on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 7, in the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL (850-942-1950). Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Tillman's. Due to CoVID 19, funeral services are private. Additional information is available at tillmanfh.com. A native of Lamont, Ms. Matthews had lived in Tallahassee since the late 1940's. She was a cook at FSU's Kappa Phi Fraternity House and the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority House. During summer months, she would travel to Atlantic City and Wildwood, NJ to cook at various famous restaurants on the beachfront. She was a longtime member of Tallahassee's Bethel AME Church. Cherishing her love are her daughter, Cecelia Richards Hawkins; step-grandson, Mario (Allegro) Burney and their daughter, Aiden; sister, Izella Richardson; sister-in-law, Mamie Matthews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 2 to May 3, 2020
