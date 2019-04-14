Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church, Denbigh
3628 Campbell Rd
Newport News, VA
Newport News, Virginia - Charlene Catrelia Michael Jackson, 70, of Newport News, VA passed unexpectedly at home on Monday, April 1, 2019. Graveside services are 12 noon Tuesday, April 16, in Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Viewing-visitation is 4-6 p.m. Monday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born in Kissimmee, FL, Charlene graduated from Florida A&M University. She moved to Virginia in 1975 where she was an educator and assistant principal before retiring. Her parents, Charles and Nettie Blackshear Michael, now deceased, were both FAMU employees. Survivors include her sisters, Lynettra Y. Michael of Bartow, FL, Marveeta M. Golden, Rheutelia M. (Earl) Thompson and Jada M. (Donald) Christie, all of Tallahassee; and several other loving relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 14, 2019
