Charles 'Chuck' David Lewis



Charles 'Chuck' David Lewis, 80, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. Chuck was born at home by a midwife in Bonifay, Florida on October 19, 1940.



He graduated from Webster High School in Webster, Florida in 1958. Chuck was retired from the telephone industry where he was an executive. He started as a grunt on the line and retired as Assistant Vice President-Government Affairs. He served as Executive Director of Sumter County Economic Development Council, was active in Kiwanis, Optimist and Civitan clubs over the years. He loved Southern Gospel Music. He enjoyed woodworking, photography, reading, travel, Nascar races and FSU football.



Chuck visited all 50 states. He was an active church member of Killearn United Methodist Church and was a library volunteer with Leon County Library after retirement. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.



Chuck is survived by his beloved wife, Katy Sue 'Kate' Mohler Lewis; son-Chuck Lewis, Jr, Leesburg; stepsons-Calvin T 'Cal' Brooks (wife-Michele B Brooks), Tallahassee; James L 'Jay' Brooks, Tallahassee; grandchildren-Leah Marie Lewis, Colorado Springs, CO, Bailey Elizabeth Brooks, Tallahassee, Jay Thomas Brooks, Tallahassee, Grayson Hadley Brooks, Ft Myers, James Landon Brooks, II, Jacksonville, Sydney Elaine Lewis, Longwood, FL, Parker Thomas Brooks, Tallahassee; step-grandchildren- Macy Branch, Colorado Springs, CO, Mackoy A Wihl, Colorado/Oregon, Johnny Snyder, Tallahassee and step great-granddaughter, Elena Mae Wihl, Colorado Springs, CO. He is also survived by his brother, Barnard Earl Lewis (wife-Patsy Lewis), Lake Placid, FL and his sister, Evelyn Lewis Ard (husband-Richard Ard), Ft Meade, FL and several cousins, nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020, Killearn United Methodist Church at 1 pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made in his memory to Children's Home Society, 1801 Miccosukee Commons Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 or Killearn United Methodist Church Missions Fund, 2800 Shamrock Street S, Tallahassee, FL 32309.









