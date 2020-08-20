Charles Albert Biedermann



Tallahassee - Charles Albert Biedermann, 69, passed away on August 17, 2020, in Tallahassee. Charles was born in Bien Biel Switzerland on May 3, 1951. He immigrated to the United States at the age of six. Charles received his B.S. from Rutgers University and his M.S. in Environmental Engineering from the University of Florida. He worked for over 40 years in environmental regulation programs, primarily at US Department of Energy nuclear facilities. His early career included work for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection in Tallahassee, Florida. After retiring from his position as a Senior Engineer with CH2MHill in West Valley, NY, he moved back to Tallahassee in 2018.



Charlie, as he was known to his family, loved fishing, growing orchids, and gardening. Wherever he lived, he planted trees. He was known for his sense of humor, spirit of adventure, and devotion to his family. He was always happiest when in the company of one of his three beloved grandsons.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Biedermann and Heidi Ericka Kuenzi. Survivors include his wife Linda; daughters Rebecca Lynn Bilowus, Janet Marie Jensen, and Heidi Ardan Rich; grandsons Sebastian Tyler Jensen, Gabriel Hugh Bilowus, and Henry Robert Rich; and sister Rosemary Biedermann.



Mr. Biedermann will be interred at Culley's Meadowwood Memorial Park in Tallahassee. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no viewing or services at this time.









