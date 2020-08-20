1/1
Charles Albert Biedermann
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Albert Biedermann

Tallahassee - Charles Albert Biedermann, 69, passed away on August 17, 2020, in Tallahassee. Charles was born in Bien Biel Switzerland on May 3, 1951. He immigrated to the United States at the age of six. Charles received his B.S. from Rutgers University and his M.S. in Environmental Engineering from the University of Florida. He worked for over 40 years in environmental regulation programs, primarily at US Department of Energy nuclear facilities. His early career included work for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection in Tallahassee, Florida. After retiring from his position as a Senior Engineer with CH2MHill in West Valley, NY, he moved back to Tallahassee in 2018.

Charlie, as he was known to his family, loved fishing, growing orchids, and gardening. Wherever he lived, he planted trees. He was known for his sense of humor, spirit of adventure, and devotion to his family. He was always happiest when in the company of one of his three beloved grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Biedermann and Heidi Ericka Kuenzi. Survivors include his wife Linda; daughters Rebecca Lynn Bilowus, Janet Marie Jensen, and Heidi Ardan Rich; grandsons Sebastian Tyler Jensen, Gabriel Hugh Bilowus, and Henry Robert Rich; and sister Rosemary Biedermann.

Mr. Biedermann will be interred at Culley's Meadowwood Memorial Park in Tallahassee. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no viewing or services at this time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Tallahassee Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved