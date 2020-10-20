Charles and Maxine Bussell
Tallahassee - Maxine McKenzie Bussell, 89, passed away on October 15, 2020. She was followed in death by her beloved husband, Charles Earnest Bussell, 88, who passed away on October 18, 2020.
Maxine worked in banking for over 30 years, retiring from Bank of America in 1988. Charles worked for the Tallahassee Fire Department for 33 years, retiring as a Captain in 1989.
They are survived by their sons: Michael and his wife Debi; Gary and his wife Maureen; four granddaughters: Meghan, Erin, Bethany, and Kaitlyn and 5 great-grandchildren. Maxine is also survived by her siblings: Carl "Buddy" McKenzie and Dianne McKenzie. Charles is also survived by his sister, Ruby B. Moran.
A COVID-aware visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, October 22nd between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Bevis Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held, also at Bevis Funeral Home, on Friday October 23rd at 11:00 am - the service will be streamed live at www.bevisfh.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Evangel Assembly of God Building Campaign at www.evangelag.org
or Big Bend Hospice.
Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com
) is assisting the Bussell family with their arrangements.