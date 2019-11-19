|
|
Charles Ardis
Atlanta, GA - Charles Ardis, 71, of Atlanta, GA passed on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 23, in Tallahassee National Cemetery. A Donaldsonville, GA native, Charles was a 1965 graduate of Seminole County Training School and a 1972 graduate of Morris Brown College. He served two tours of military duty in the U.S. Army, 1965-68; 1968-72 and combat service in Vietnam. Before retiring he was employed in retail and insurance sales. Survivors include his sister, Baby Doll Miller; brothers: Arthur Lee Davis and Henery Lee (Mary) Ardis and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Following the service, a reception will be held at Paul Russell Road Church of Christ, 916 Paul Russell Road, Tallahassee.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019