Charles Ardis
Atlanta. GA - Graveside services for Charles Ardis, 71, are 11:00 a.m. Friday (11/22/19) in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Charles was a Donalsonville, GA native, U.S. Army veteran and a 1972 graduate of Morris Brown College. He had been an operations supervisor at JC Penney and accounting supervisor at Allstate Insurance. Survivors include his sister, Baby Doll Miller; brothers: Arthur Lee Davis and Henery (Mary) Ard'is and several other relatives and friends. Following the service, a reception will be held at Paul Russell Road Church of Christ, Tallahassee, Florida.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019