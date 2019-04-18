Services
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy P.O. Box 2007
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy P.O. Box 2007
Quincy, FL 32353
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter AME Church
Midway, FL
View Map
Midway - Charles Aron Mathis, 63, of Midway, died on Wednesday, April10, 2019 in Tallahassee. He was a member of St. Peter AME Church in Midway where his service will be 11 AM Saturday, April 20 with burial in the Midway Community Cemetery. Viewing will be from 1 PM to 7 PM, Friday April 19, at Bradwell Mortuary in Quincy (850-627-2700). He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Mathis of Midway; son, Donte Mathis of Havana; daughter, Joy Mathis of Tallahassee; step-children, Felisha Phillips of Midway, Shawntell Street (Tony) of Greensboro, Maurice Woodard Jr. and Alfred Denson Jr.; siblings, Sarah Gee of Midway, Johnnie Lamb ofMidway, Hilda Jackson (George) of Tallahassee, Cynthia Herring of Midway, Johnathan Mathis (Linda) of Tallahassee, Tracy Mathis of Tallahassee ad Cecil Mathis of Tallahassee. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 8 step-grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 3 step-grandchildren.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019
