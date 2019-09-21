Services
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
700 Timberlane Road
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 893-4177
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
Charles B. Strausser Iii


1945 - 2019
Charles B. Strausser Iii Obituary
Charles B. Strausser, III, 73, of Tallahassee, FL, passed away Sept. 19, 2019. He was born in Akron, OH, on Oct. 10, 1945. Charles attended Paul Smith College in New York and The University of Miami. Charles retired from the FL Dept. of Rev. and was a lung cancer survivor.

Charles is preceded in death by his father, Charles B. Strausser, Jr., and mother, Betty R. Wagoner. He is survived by his wife, Diana Strausser, of 50 yrs., sister Myrna Strausser, and brothers Stan (Nancy) and Ray Strausser, of North Canton, OH, daughters Amy Fath (Tim) of New Albany, IN, Alisa Dishon (Jeff) of Atlanta, GA, and Sheila Helton of Tallahassee, FL, grandchildren Jordan, Shelby, Caleb, Jena, Regan, Peyton, Lindsey, Julia, and Hutch, 3 nephews and 3 nieces.

Visitation will be Sept. 22, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Funeral arrangements will be held at 10 a.m., Sept. 23, 2019, both at Culley's Funeral Home, Timberlane Rd.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to The (Lung Cancer).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 21, 2019
Remember
