Charles Bland WashingtonTallahassee, FL - Charles Bland Washington, 76, of Tallahassee passed on Monday, July 27, 2020. Funeral services will be at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. The service time is pending. Born in Chicago, Mr. Washington grew up in the Kalamooza, MI area. He was a star athlete and a graduate of Western Michigan University. He had played professional basketball for several teams, including the Bulls, Celtics and Pistons. Charles, a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, had coached countless youngsters aspiring for NBA ranks. As a teenager, he and a teammate walked 26 miles one-way after basketball practice. Cherishing his love are his wife, Lena Green Washington; son, Jaimin (Lisa) Washington, Aunts, Betty Loyd and Helen Galloway; sister-in-law, Yolanda Payne.