1/1
Charles Bland Washington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Bland Washington

Tallahassee, FL - Charles Bland Washington, 76, of Tallahassee passed on Monday, July 27, 2020. Funeral services will be at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. The service time is pending. Born in Chicago, Mr. Washington grew up in the Kalamooza, MI area. He was a star athlete and a graduate of Western Michigan University. He had played professional basketball for several teams, including the Bulls, Celtics and Pistons. Charles, a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, had coached countless youngsters aspiring for NBA ranks. As a teenager, he and a teammate walked 26 miles one-way after basketball practice. Cherishing his love are his wife, Lena Green Washington; son, Jaimin (Lisa) Washington, Aunts, Betty Loyd and Helen Galloway; sister-in-law, Yolanda Payne.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tillman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved