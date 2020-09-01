1/
Charles Brockington Baker Jr.
1928 - 2020
Charles Brockington Baker, Jr.

Tallahassee - Charles Brockington Baker, Jr. age 92 entered his heavenly home August 27, 2020 in Tallahassee. He was born on August 10, 1928 in Winter Garden, FL. He served in the US Coast Guard from 1948 to 1952. Charles retired from Disney in 1990. He was a member of Woodland Hills Church, Tallahassee. Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Gambill Baker. Survivors include daughter Madeline Baker Hartsfield (Lee) of Tallahassee; son Charles Weston Baker (Kathy) of Lake Worth; three granddaughters, Kylene Trask (Tim), Cassie Scheppers (Zach), Kara Carmichael (Sean); nine great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held September 8, 2020 at 10:00am at Bevis Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will be at 12:00pm at Tallahassee National Cemetery for family members only.

Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 1 to Sep. 4, 2020.
