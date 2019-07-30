|
Charles Cullen Ragans, Sr.
Tallahassee - Charles Cullen Ragans, Sr. passed away peacefully, after a hard fought battle with dementia. He was born in Greenville, FL on August 28, 1936 and went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 27, 2019. Charles was a lifelong resident of Tallahassee. He graduated from Leon High School in 1955 and served as the class VP. He attended FSU, and honorably served in the US Air Force and retired from the State of FL, Dept. of Corrections in 1990. Charles was a member of First Baptist Church and the Roy Rhodes Sunday School Class. He loved watching his sons and grandsons play sports. Charles was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Inez Ragans; father and mother-in-law Robert and Myrtice Jordan; brothers Edwin (June), Jimmy (Joanne), brothers-in-law Bobby Jordan and Terry Barfield. Survivors include his loving wife of 62 yrs., Dot Jordan Ragans, sons Cullen Ragans (Clair), Lyle Ragans (Vanda); grandsons Charles Cullen Ragans (Taylor), Nik Ragans; step-grandson Lee Hiatt (June) and their children Zoe, Liam, Jack; great-granddaughter Briar Ragans; brother-in-law Johnny Jordan (Barbie); sisters-in-law Jo Gaylon Barfield, Kay Livings, Jan Sykes (Russ). The family will receive friends Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Bevis Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Bevis Funeral Home, burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice or First Baptist Church. A special thank you to staff of Big Bend Hospice for their exceptional care. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
