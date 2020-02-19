|
|
Charles Duncan
Tallahassee - Charles Duncan, 59, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
Funeral service will be Saturday, February 22, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Family Worship & Praise Center, 1609 Branch Street, with burial at Tallahassee Memory Gardens.
He is survived by his fiancee, Antoinette Thompson; daughters, Sonya Duncan, Tonya Duncan and Terebia Duncan; brothers, Carlton Bryant (Debra), Ronnie Duncan (Lucy), George Banks, Daniel Duncan and Patrick Duncan; sisters, Patricia Nash, Andrea Suckie (Marcus), Constance Gaines and Tamara Duncan; 5 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020