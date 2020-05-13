|
Charles Edward Glenn
Monticello, FL - Charles Edward "Ted" Glenn, 68, of Monticello's St. Phillip Community passed on Monday, May 11, 2020. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday in Byrd Cemetery, U.S. 19 South in Monticello. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Casa Bianca M.B. Church. Ted was a retired truck driver, most recently having worked for Cemex Concrete. Treasuring his love are his wife, Jacquelyn "Jackie" Wilson Glenn; daughters: Chazity and Chelzea Glenn and Asha Wilson (Mark) Trainor; son, Marcel Wilson; mother, Mrs. Hannah Monroe Thompson; two grandchildren, Sebastian Trainor and Nina Wilson; sisters: Linda (Thomas) Russ, Debra (Jack) Reshard, Angela Howard, Karen (Michael) Jackson, Joyce Bruton, Marion (Milton) Anderson, Betty Bryant, Sylvia (Maxwell) Smith, Bonita (Louis) Wynn, Valerie and Marcia Glenn, Nancy Gaffney, Lorie Wyche and Stacey (Morris) Penny; brothers, Johnny (Barbara) Monroe, Carl (Gertha) Madison, Victor, Cecil, Boniface and Todd Glenn, Rev. Freddie (Maxine) Morris, Gerald and Marvin (Alnita) Howard; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 13 to May 14, 2020