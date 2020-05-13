Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Viewing
Friday, May 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Casa Bianca M.B. Church
Graveside service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Byrd Cemetery
U.S. 19 South
Monticello, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Glenn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Edward Glenn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Edward Glenn Obituary
Charles Edward Glenn

Monticello, FL - Charles Edward "Ted" Glenn, 68, of Monticello's St. Phillip Community passed on Monday, May 11, 2020. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday in Byrd Cemetery, U.S. 19 South in Monticello. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Casa Bianca M.B. Church. Ted was a retired truck driver, most recently having worked for Cemex Concrete. Treasuring his love are his wife, Jacquelyn "Jackie" Wilson Glenn; daughters: Chazity and Chelzea Glenn and Asha Wilson (Mark) Trainor; son, Marcel Wilson; mother, Mrs. Hannah Monroe Thompson; two grandchildren, Sebastian Trainor and Nina Wilson; sisters: Linda (Thomas) Russ, Debra (Jack) Reshard, Angela Howard, Karen (Michael) Jackson, Joyce Bruton, Marion (Milton) Anderson, Betty Bryant, Sylvia (Maxwell) Smith, Bonita (Louis) Wynn, Valerie and Marcia Glenn, Nancy Gaffney, Lorie Wyche and Stacey (Morris) Penny; brothers, Johnny (Barbara) Monroe, Carl (Gertha) Madison, Victor, Cecil, Boniface and Todd Glenn, Rev. Freddie (Maxine) Morris, Gerald and Marvin (Alnita) Howard; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 13 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -