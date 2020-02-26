Services
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church
Quincy, FL
View Map
Charles Edwin Belford Obituary
Charles Edwin Belford

Charles Edwin Belford, 72, departed this earthly life, Sunday, February 16, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky. A native of Quincy, Florida, he lived in Cleveland, Ohio until his work with Ford Motor Company transferred him to Louisville, Kentucky. Services will be 12:00 pm, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church, Quincy, Florida. Viewing-visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 pm. Friday, February 28, 2020, at Bradwell Mortuary.

Survivors include his daughter, Lakisha Yvonne Belford-Wilson (Don), Jacksonville, FL and son, Reginald Lyndell (Tasha), Elon, North Carolina; uncle, Deacon A.J. Belford, Quincy, FL; cousins, Joyce A. Jackson, Altamonte Springs, FL and Dr. Irene Y. Gaines (Roland) Tallahassee, FL; nine grandchildren, Jeremey Lyndell, Keyshawn Marquavis, Erron Michael Edwin, King Darius, Jerron Anthony, Khalil Divine, Emya Rose, Sanaiya Sage, and Amara Lynette Rose.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
