Charles Edwin Belford
Charles Edwin Belford, 72, departed this earthly life, Sunday, February 16, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky. A native of Quincy, Florida, he lived in Cleveland, Ohio until his work with Ford Motor Company transferred him to Louisville, Kentucky. Services will be 12:00 pm, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church, Quincy, Florida. Viewing-visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 pm. Friday, February 28, 2020, at Bradwell Mortuary.
Survivors include his daughter, Lakisha Yvonne Belford-Wilson (Don), Jacksonville, FL and son, Reginald Lyndell (Tasha), Elon, North Carolina; uncle, Deacon A.J. Belford, Quincy, FL; cousins, Joyce A. Jackson, Altamonte Springs, FL and Dr. Irene Y. Gaines (Roland) Tallahassee, FL; nine grandchildren, Jeremey Lyndell, Keyshawn Marquavis, Erron Michael Edwin, King Darius, Jerron Anthony, Khalil Divine, Emya Rose, Sanaiya Sage, and Amara Lynette Rose.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020