Charles Frederick Fienemann
Tallahassee - Charles Frederick Fienemann, 82, of Tallahassee, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
A son of the late Walter John and Bertha Louise Schaal Fienemann, he was born in Bristol, Connecticut on March 8, 1937. He was a retired culinary manager for most of his adult life. A devoted husband and family man, he was a member at Calvary Chapel, as well a true patriot, having served his country in the United States Army National Guard.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Jane Herschler Fienemann, and they recently celebrated 60 years of marriage; children, Brian Fienemann (Lisa) and Kevin (Melanie) Fienemann; grandchildren, Caleb (Jamie) Fienemann, Tabitha (James) Majors, Jonathan Fienemann, Anna Fienemann, Gloria Fienemann, Daniel Fienemann and Noelle Fienemann; great-granddaughter, Brinsley Fienemann; siblings, Maggie Fienemann and Walter Fienemann; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The graveside service is 12:00 PM, Friday, April 12, 2019, at Tallahassee National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations maybe made to The Alzheimer's Project, www.alzheimersproject.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
