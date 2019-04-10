Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Fienemann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Frederick Fienemann


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Frederick Fienemann Obituary
Charles Frederick Fienemann

Tallahassee - Charles Frederick Fienemann, 82, of Tallahassee, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

A son of the late Walter John and Bertha Louise Schaal Fienemann, he was born in Bristol, Connecticut on March 8, 1937. He was a retired culinary manager for most of his adult life. A devoted husband and family man, he was a member at Calvary Chapel, as well a true patriot, having served his country in the United States Army National Guard.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Jane Herschler Fienemann, and they recently celebrated 60 years of marriage; children, Brian Fienemann (Lisa) and Kevin (Melanie) Fienemann; grandchildren, Caleb (Jamie) Fienemann, Tabitha (James) Majors, Jonathan Fienemann, Anna Fienemann, Gloria Fienemann, Daniel Fienemann and Noelle Fienemann; great-granddaughter, Brinsley Fienemann; siblings, Maggie Fienemann and Walter Fienemann; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The graveside service is 12:00 PM, Friday, April 12, 2019, at Tallahassee National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations maybe made to The Alzheimer's Project, www.alzheimersproject.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now