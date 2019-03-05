|
|
Charles Harrington
Tallahassee - Charles Eugene Harrington, 77, of Tallahassee, FL, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Faith Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tony Kelly officiating. Interment will follow the service at Vickers Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 till 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Faith Funeral Home (850-539-4300 or www.faithfuneralhome.com)
Charles was born on November 10, 1941 in Dothan, AL. The son of Foy Woodham and Elma Pearl Harrington Woodham. He attended Leon High School. He owned and operated a Tire and Auto Store in Tallahassee for many years. He also later owned and operated the Hinson Tire Store in Havana. He was known as a hard working man. He was a member of New Journey Baptist Church.
He is survived by his children Ronnie Harrington (Kim) of Tallahassee; Sherry Davis (Harold) of Crawfordville; Charles Harrington, Jr. (Ashlea) of Hoover, AL and Jeff Harrington of Tallahassee. Seven grandchildren Bryan Phillips, Lindsay Marshall, Brent Davis, Brittany Edenfield, Kaylan Owens, Matthew Harrington and Daniel Harrington. Thirteen great-grandchildren. One sister Glenda Money, a brother Harold Woodham and sister-in-law Mary Raines and many nieces and nephews.
Charles is preceded in death by his wife Emma Jean Anderson Harrington, his paternal parents Foy and Elma Woodham and his maternal parents Leslie and Alverna Anderson.
Memorial contribution may be made to New Journey Baptist Church Baptist Church 4527 N. Monroe St. Tallahassee, FL. 32303
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 5, 2019