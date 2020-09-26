Charles Head
Tallahassee - Charles Edwin Head, 87, of Tallahassee, FL passed away on September 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Honoraville, AL on November 11, 1932, son of the late James E. and Lillian (Thompson) Head. He is survived by his wife, Susan (Strickland) Head, and his two sons and their spouses, Curtis E. Head (Terri) and Forrest E. Head (Charlene). He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathryn E. (Newton) Head (2007) and his only sibling, James H. Head (2004).
Charles graduated from Greenville High School (AL) in 1950. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-55. He graduated from Troy State College in 1958 with a B.S. in Education majoring in history and business. In 1967 he received his MBA from Auburn University.
Charles taught public school in Marathon, FL for 12 years before taking the position of Program Administrator - Business Education for the Florida Department of Education where he worked for over 25 years. He was a dedicated member of the Thomasville Road Baptist Church serving in a variety of roles and also teaching the Bible and the gospel of Jesus Christ for over 50 years. He was a passionate Alabama Crimson Tide fan as well as lifelong student of the American Civil War.
A private family service will be held at Faith Funeral Home, Havana, FL. (www.faithfuneralhome.com
or 850.539.4300). Interment will be at Damascus Baptist Church, Butler County, Alabama.