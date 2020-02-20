|
|
Charles Henry Fredrickson
Tallahassee - Charles Henry Fredrickson known as "Chuck" passed away peacefully at home in Mulligan Park in the comfort of his family and friends after a series of illnesses at the age of 86 on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
He was predeceased by his wives Edith Fredrickson and Barbara Fredrickson and his former wife Merle Fredrickson, a daughter, Elizabeth Anne Fredrickson and a sister Patty Leadbetter.
Chuck is survived by his sister, Carolyn McKee of Ocala, FL and his sons Stephen(Lori) Fredrickson of Tallahassee, FL and Mark Fredrickson of Rock Hill, SC, his grandchildren Michael(Lindley) Fredrickson, Jennifer Fredrickson, Elizabeth Fredrickson, all of Tallahassee, FL and Stephen Fredrickson, Jr of Milwaukee, WI and great grandchildren Keegan and Makenna Fredrickson of Tallahassee, FL
Chuck was born on September 4, 1933 in Charlotte, North Carolina. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1952 during the Korean War and served as a medical assistant and was honorably discharged. After his service, he entered the financial services business as a loan officer for C.I.T Financial where he worked his way up to District Manager and then Statewide Manager, and finally upon his retirement, as a Senior Vice President for Manufacturers Hanover Financial Services company.
In his retirement Chuck dedicated his life to service to his church and helping those less fortunate. Everywhere he traveled he made friends in Ocala, FL and Shelbyville, TN. He particularly loved his many dogs he nurtured over the years.
A celebration of Chuck's life will be held for at 11am on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Church of the Nazarene, 834 Union St., Shelbyville, TN. Burial will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or the Tallahassee Big Dog Rescue, 9019 Reshard Ln, Tallahassee, FL 32309.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Fredrickson family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020