Dr. Charles Hubert Hodges, Jr
Thomasville - Dr. Charles Hubert Hodges, Jr., 86, of Thomasville, Georgia, passed away on April 15, 2019 at John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital surrounded by his wife and children. Born August 6, 1932, in Marianna, Florida, Dr. Hodges was the son of the late Charles Hubert Hodges, Sr. and Mary Hall Hodges of Marianna, Florida. Dr. Hodges graduated magna cum laude and was salutatorian of the 1950 class of Marianna High School. Following three years of study at Davidson College, he graduated magna cum laude as a member of Phi Beta Kappa and also as a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. After Davidson, he attended Emory School of Medicine, graduating in 1957. He completed an internship and a residency in surgery at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas and served two years in the United States Air Force as a Captain on the surgical staff at Ramey Air Force Base, Puerto Rico. He then completed a urology residency at Hermann and M.D. Anderson Hospitals in Houston, Texas. While in Texas he met and married Sally VanArsdell Little. He practiced briefly with a urological group in Tallahassee, Florida before settling in Thomasville, Georgia in 1965. For the next 28 years he served the community as a board certified urologist. During that time, he served as Chief of Staff at Archbold Hospital and as President of the Georgia Urological Society. Dr. Hodges is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sally Little Hodges, his children, Elizabeth Hodges Benton (Robert) of Thomasville, William Reynolds Hodges (Tracee), of Thomasville and Rosemary Beach, Florida, and Charles Hubert Hodges III (Elizabeth) of Thomasville. Other survivors include his grandchildren: Margaret Ann Benton Marsh (Wallace), Virginia Hodges Ballard (Warren), Robert Lee Benton III (Bri), Thomas Hall Hodges (Charlotte), Charles Ross Hodges (Amanda), William Reynolds Hodges, Jr., Mary Elizabeth Benton, Claire Louise Hodges, and Jack Anthony Hodges, as well as four great-granddaughters and four great-grandsons. Other survivors include Ivey Singletary Force (Dylan) and Peyton Singletary. Dr. Hodges was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. William Hall Hodges, of Dothan, Alabama. A memorial service and reception celebrating Dr. Hodges' life will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church in Thomasville. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Archbold Hospital Foundation, 910 S. Broad, Thomasville, Ga 31792, First United Methodist Church of Thomasville, PO Box 975, Thomasville, Ga 317999 or All Saints Episcopal Church, PO Box 2626, Thomasville, Ga 31799. You are invited to visit his online life tribute page at www.allenfh.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 19, 2019