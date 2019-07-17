Services
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory - Heritage Memorial Park
1670 North Jefferson Street
Milledgeville, GA 31061
(478) 452-2148
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
Milledgeville, GA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
Milledgeville, GA
Charles Huston Barfield


1942 - 2019
Charles Huston Barfield Obituary
Charles Huston Barfield

Milledgeville, GA - Charles Huston Barfield passed away at home on Sunday, July 14, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Charles was retired from the State Attorney's Office where he served as the Chief Investigator in their Quincy, FL office. He is preceded in death by his parents Earnest & Ruthie Barfield of Monticello, FL and his wife of 50 years, Kathleen Barfield.

Charles leaves behind a wife, Glenda Barfield, of Milledgeville, GA, a son, Bryan Barfield (Paula) of Monticello, FL, a daughter, Laura Hornecker (Glenn), of Spruce Pine, NC, a grandson, Erick Barfield (Margaret) of Jacksonville, FL, a granddaughter, Kymberli Smith (Brian), of Montgomery AL, 4 great-grandchildren, and many other friends and family.

The family will receive visitors at 1 PM at Williams Funeral Home in Milledgeville GA on July 17, 2019, with the services following at 2 PM. Interment will be at Heritage Memorial Park, Milledgeville GA.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to Serenity Hospice Care, 2601 N Columbia St Ste F, Milledgeville, GA 31061 in the name of Charles Barfield.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 17, 2019
