Charles J. Dunning, 74, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.
He was born in Trenton, New Jersey on Sept. 5, 1946. Charles graduated from Escambia High School and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree as well as a Master's in Business Administration from the University of West Florida. In addition, he received a Business Degree in Accounting, Fifth Year Rule at Florida State University.
Charles had a career in Accounting for the State of Florida Department of Revenue as a Tax Law Specialist. He retired Sept. 1, 2013.
Charles served earlier in his life in the National Guard and was previously a member of the International Longshoremen's Association. He belonged to the American Canoe Kayak Club locally and enjoyed canoeing and fishing. He was an avid pool player and had previously played on league at Zingales Billiards & Sports Bar. His kindness radiated to everyone and he lived a life that honored the Lord.
He was the son of the late Doris P. Young and the late Charles J. Hetzel and adopted son of the late William Dunning. Also preceding him in death is his son, Mark C. Propsner; as well as Charles' stepbrother, Ronnie Dunning; and stepsister, Anne Dunning. Surviving him is his sister, Robin H. Young; brother-in-law, Robert Young; nephew, Zachary P. Young; cousins: Joan Downs and Fred Lamparter. Also surviving him is his significant other, Sherry Doran, and her children: William Doran, Sam Doran, Zak Doran, Jake Doran, Nate Doran, Anna Doran, Shelby Doran, Carlee Doran, and Bo Doran.
A memorial service in Charles' honor will be held at 2pm, Nov. 1, 2020, at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 1738 Riggins Road, Tallahassee, Florida.
In lieu of flowers and Charles being a cancer survivor, the family asks you to make donations in Charles' name to the American Cancer Society
.
To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at www.culleysmeadowwood.com