Charles J. Smith
Tallahassee, FL - Charles Jerome Smith, 65, of Tallahassee passed on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Graveside services will be 12 noon Friday in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Tillman of Tallahassee 850-942-1950. Born in Apalachicola, Mr. Smith was an Army Veteran, Survivors include his daughter, Nicole L. Smith, grandchildren, Samuel Alexander, Jr. and Malik Thomas; brother, Nathan White and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020