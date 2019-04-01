|
Charles Jay Culpepper
Tallahassee - Charles Jay Culpepper, age 78, passed away on March 29, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida. He was born in Jakin, Georgia to parents Henry Joseph Culpepper and Merl Gladys Nix Culpepper. Charles served in the United States Navy and worked at Centel for many years until retirement. He was also the manager and soundmaster for Glory Bound Gospel Group for over 28 years. Charles loved freshwater fishing, various woodworking, and crafting birdhouses. Most of all, he loved and adored his grandsons and great-grandbabies.
Charles is predeceased by his parents, Henry and Merl Culpepper; brother Bill Culpepper, sister Brenda Wolford. Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Patsy Culpepper; daughter Cindy Griffiths (Bobby); grandchildren Chase Griffiths (Sadie) and Dallas Griffiths; great-grandchildren Mason and Kennedy Griffiths; sisters Nelma Murphy (Ken), JoAnn Martin (Rick), Marni Daniels (Alan); brother Roger Culpepper (Kathy); as well as many nieces and nephews. Charles left a legacy of being the best father, husband, brother, and grandfather his family could ever ask for.
The family will be receiving guests at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (200 John Knox Rd.) on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Soul's Port Pentecostal Church (9301 Mahan Dr.) on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a graveside service at Tallahassee National Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the Culpepper family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 1, 2019