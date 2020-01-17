|
|
Charles Lafayette Owens, Jr
Tallahassee - Charles Lafayette Owens, Jr., died January 17, 2020. Born in Quincy, Florida on April 30, 1945, Charles was a 1963 graduate of Quincy High School, attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, and graduated from the University of Georgia in 1968.
After serving in the United States Air Force, Charles moved to Tallahassee, Florida where he was engaged in the insurance and financial services business. He was the founder and president of Owens Financial Services, Inc. An avid outdoorsman, Charles enjoyed fishing, golf, and tennis with his family and many friends.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charles L. Owens, Sr. and Lottie Jane Richards Owens. He is survived by his sister, Betty Jane Owens Betts, his brother-in-law, Ben F. Betts, Jr., nephew, Ben Betts, III (Jennifer), niece, Sarah Jane Gainey (Todd), great-nieces, Parker Betts and Mason Gainey, and great-nephews, Ben Betts, IV and Matthew Gainey.
The funeral service will be Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 3:00 PM at Centenary United Methodist Church in Quincy, Florida. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until service time, in the church Parlor. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Quincy.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice or the .
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, Florida, 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020