Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, May 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Spring Hill M.B. Church
Charles McQueen Sr. Obituary
Charles McQueen Sr.

Tallahassee, FL - Charles Arthur McQueen, Sr., 69, passed unexpectedly on Friday, May 10, 2019. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Spring Hill M.B. Church, with burial in Desota Field Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mr. McQueen was a retired groundskeeper supervisor and a race car enthusiast. Cherishing his love and memory are his daughter, Tyease (Christopher) Parks; four grandchildren; sisters, Ann l. Liles and Lillie M. McQueen; brothers, Emmett (Julia Etta) Randle and Eastman McQueen, Jr.; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Charles was predeceased by his son, Charles Jr. and his parents, Eastman Sr. and Malena Gordon McQueen.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 16, 2019
