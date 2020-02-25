|
|
Charles "Chuck" Olsen
Tallahassee - Charles "Chuck" Olsen, beloved theater director, actor & teacher, passed away on Feb. 5th. Wife, Rosalyn N. Olsen, and children, David and Kristin, invite friends to a Memorial "Celebration of Life" on Saturday, March 15, 2020 at 2:00pm at Theater Tallahassee, 1861 Thomasville Rd., where guests are invited to share a story or remembrance of Chuck. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020