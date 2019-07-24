Services
Charles Reynolds Durbin


1927 - 2019
Charles Reynolds Durbin Obituary
Charles Reynolds Durbin, 92 passed away July 19, 2019 after a lengthy illness in his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Concord, FL on February 27, 1927 to Charles DeForest Durbin and Gladys Bell Durbin. Charles served in the U.S. Army in the Infantry Division from 1945 until his discharge in 1947. After his return home he married his childhood sweetheart, Leo Poppell on April 5, 1948. Charles was employed by Florida State University from July 1, 1948 until his retirement in 1989. He is predeceased by his wife of 71 years, Leo Poppell Durbin, his sisters, Betty Durbin Boeger and Barbara (Bobbie) Durbin Abrahams. Survivors include daughters, Linda Durbin Chase (Raymond), Renee Durbin Stalvey (John), and Robin Durbin Brumbley; sons, Ron Durbin (Karen) and Donald Durbin. He had 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews that meant the world to him. He is also survived by his favorite sister-in-law, Eris Poppell Snow Kelly. The family would like to thank Louisa Myles and also Big Bend Hospice (Gadsden County) for the excellent care they provided. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 24, 2019
