Charles Robert Yates, Sr.
Tallahassee - Charles Robert Yates, Sr., died peacefully February 3, 2020, at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, just six days before his 95th birthday.
Happy to be called either Charlie, Bob or Bobby by his family and friends, he was a native and life-long resident of Tallahassee, son of Lucile and L.A. Yates and brother to Edwin Steve Yates, Albert Yates and Patricia Yates Belcher, who all predeceased him.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Linda Herold Yates; his daughter, Lynn Colvard (David), Raleigh, NC; son Charles Robert Yates, Jr., (Jane), Charlotte, NC; four grandchildren; one great grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, Park and Duval, at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11. A reception to greet the family will follow in the church's Moor Hall.
Bob attended elementary and high school in Tallahassee and spent his final year at Marion Military Institute, Marion, AL, graduating in 1943. From 1943 to 1946 he served with the U.S. Army during its World War II operations in the Southwest Pacific, achieving the rank of Sgt. T/3 (surgical technician).
From 1946 to 1953, he earned a bachelor of architecture degree at the University of Florida, joined there in 1948 by his bride Linda. Family businesses and personal architectural projects occupied him for the next 14 years in Tallahassee until in 1964 he began working as an architect for the State Road Department (now DOT) . His state employment continued as assistant staff director with the Department of Health and Rehabilitation, and he retired in 1990 as HRS Design and Construction Administrator.
His family, church and community were his focus while employed and retired. A member of Trinity United Methodist Church for 68 years, he was a long-time member and frequent teacher of the Adult Bible Study Class, served as an usher for many years, and had leadership roles as Stewardship chair and Trustees chair. At his death, he was serving with his wife as co-chair of the church's History Committee.
He served a term as president and was a Silver Stars recipient of the Tallahassee Senior Center Foundation, treasurer of Leon County Special Olympics, secretary-treasurer of the FSU Track Officials Association and Grand Marshal of the Springtime Tallahassee Parade in 1993.
Taking up running late in life, he enjoyed the friendship of members of all ages of the Gulf Winds Track Club. He started and coached a program in 1986 to help children learn running skills during a Sunday afternoon Fun Run, which continues today under a different name. He is a past president of Gulf Winds and a member of its Hall of Fame.
Bob Yates joined Capital Rotary Club in 1985, became a Paul Harris Fellow and served as its president in 1991-92. In 1996-1997, he served as Governor of Rotary International District 6940. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity and the American Institute of Architects.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Trinity United Methodist Church Bicentennial Anniversary Fund, PO Box 1086, Tallahassee 32301.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020