Charles S. "Buddy" Gamble
Tallahassee - Charles Stanley "Buddy" Gamble, 59, passed away tragically on Thursday, August 8, 2019, from injuries he received in an automobile accident.
He was born in Miami, Florida on June 16, 1960, to the late Byron G. Gamble and Judy Fay Chase Gamble, who survives. Music was his number one passion and he was a talented drummer, playing with the Alliance Band. He also enjoyed playing golf, fishing, and most importantly, was a great son and loving father.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Brock Gamble, and twins, Alexis Gamble and Skylar Gamble; siblings, Mark Gamble, Anna Fleming (husband, Steve), Shawna Yerger (husband, Eddie) and Jeanine Trusik (husband, Ray); nieces and nephew, Ashlee Trusik, Chase Yerger, Kayla Byrne, Megan Notermann, Peggy Beers and Cassie Stayton. Also surviving is his grandmother, Phyllis Chase; aunts, Gail Vaughn (husband, Tim) and Cherie Smith (husband, Windy), numerous friends and his faithful dog, Zeus.
A visitation is from 6:00 until 7:30 PM, Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home. The funeral is 11:00 AM, Friday, August 16, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home, with interment following at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. A Celebration of Life is at the Shannon Lakes Park at 6:30 PM, Friday, August 16, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to his children's college fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-for-charles-quotbuddyquot-gamble039s-kids. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 14, 2019